Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $861.13 million and $73.81 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.78 or 0.05758968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00070229 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12278825 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $29,770,640.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

