Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $129.91 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $129.91 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015410 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,849.72 or 1.00075777 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.35 or 0.00186983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008810 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.12910439 USD and is up 5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $9,531,887.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.