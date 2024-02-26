Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 17.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.04 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

