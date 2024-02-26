Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Shares Down 0.9%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.40. 144,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 197,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

