Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4.4%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 289,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 820,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

PHAT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

