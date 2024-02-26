Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.1% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 202,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Phillips 66 by 66.8% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

PSX stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $148.31. 2,583,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,930. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $150.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

