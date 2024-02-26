Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.78 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $31.78 million and $180,184.63 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00048812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019312 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.