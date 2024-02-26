Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Up 2%

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25. 273,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 115,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Power Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

