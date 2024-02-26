Pro Medicus Limited (PME) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX:PME – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Pro Medicus’s previous interim dividend of $0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 7.49.

In other Pro Medicus news, insider Alice Williams acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$87.86 ($57.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,681.00 ($48,811.11). Company insiders own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

