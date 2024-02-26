Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $358.33 million and approximately $55.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00006244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.84 or 0.05806663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00071850 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.