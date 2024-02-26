Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $52.31

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $52.31 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00015832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00014963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001315 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,664.53 or 0.99982094 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.87 or 0.00191804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

