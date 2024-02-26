Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Up 1.4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

