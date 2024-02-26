Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

RYN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rayonier

Rayonier Price Performance

Rayonier stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. 461,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,362. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.