Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.23 and last traded at $38.27. 6,427,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 7,436,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 144,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.