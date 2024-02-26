ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $139.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.77 or 0.00133541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.