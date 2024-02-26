Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Up 1.2%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.18 and last traded at $8.17. 25,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 32,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

