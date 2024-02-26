Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,461,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 7.1% of Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,964,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

