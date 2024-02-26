Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza Sells 161,353 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46.

On Friday, January 5th, Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25.

On Friday, December 15th, Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $191,715.36.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSR. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Report on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.