Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 8,630 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.69. 10,009,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,221,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

