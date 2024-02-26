Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $280,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Motco increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,834. The stock has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

