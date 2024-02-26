Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.3% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,048. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

