RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $16.29.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
