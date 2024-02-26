Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $22,089.94

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $22,089.94 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015422 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001258 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,465.86 or 1.00393194 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00188500 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008747 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00232566 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27,732.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.