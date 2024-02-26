Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,294,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822,688. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.