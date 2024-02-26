Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 4.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 587,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,091,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,128,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

NYSE SPG traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.53. 1,106,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,281. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.88%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

