Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000. American Tower comprises about 1.5% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.67.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

