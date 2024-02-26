Riverview Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,689,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

