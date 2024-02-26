Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) traded down 13.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.40. 812,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,941,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Roma Green Finance Trading Down 13.6 %

Roma Green Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.