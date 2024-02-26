Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.75. 33,361,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,458,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

