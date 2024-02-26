Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.91. 228,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,482. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.84.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

