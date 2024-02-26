Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 106,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,331 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 172,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

