Roundview Capital LLC Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.80. 1,011,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2249 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

