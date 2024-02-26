Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.46. The company had a trading volume of 989,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,101. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

