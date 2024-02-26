Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.51. 1,329,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $324.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.