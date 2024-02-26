Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.64. 9,494,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,440,628. The firm has a market cap of $677.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $135.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.