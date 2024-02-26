Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $5.39 on Monday, hitting $380.12. The company had a trading volume of 504,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

