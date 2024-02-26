Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $436.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,670,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,521,762. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.28. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $440.59.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

