Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,218 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

