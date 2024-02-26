Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.49. 577,739 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.28.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.