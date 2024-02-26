Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,217. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.40. 5,327,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

