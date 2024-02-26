Roundview Capital LLC Sells 5,281 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $104.54. 5,829,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,681. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

