Roundview Capital LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,484. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $252.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.71. The company has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

