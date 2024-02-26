Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.71.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $371.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.73 and its 200 day moving average is $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $374.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

