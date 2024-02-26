Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $33.61. 30,889,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,009,738. The company has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $35.10.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

