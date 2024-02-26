Ruffer LLP Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 1.10% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,035,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,767,000 after acquiring an additional 135,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,420,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 155,286 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 100,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,335,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 277,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,756,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

NYSE:FSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,348. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

