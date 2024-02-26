Ruffer LLP Decreases Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ruffer LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP owned 0.17% of Alcoa worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after purchasing an additional 271,387 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Alcoa by 4,737.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,670,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,592,000.

AA traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $25.34. 10,174,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,427. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

