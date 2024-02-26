Ruffer LLP Has $105.73 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ruffer LLP lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,471 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 5.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $105,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CI traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $342.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.57 and a 200-day moving average of $297.19. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

