Ruffer LLP Has $117.44 Million Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,818,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888,510 shares during the period. Ambev accounts for about 6.5% of Ruffer LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ruffer LLP owned 0.29% of Ambev worth $117,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ambev by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 280,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after buying an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.59. 6,455,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820,748. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

