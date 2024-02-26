Ruffer LLP Makes New Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,675,000. East West Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ruffer LLP owned 0.46% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. 864,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.04.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Further Reading

