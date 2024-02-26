Ruffer LLP Purchases 611,853 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,853 shares during the quarter. Coty makes up 3.7% of Ruffer LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP owned approximately 0.70% of Coty worth $66,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Coty by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,406,000 after buying an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

COTY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.16. 4,137,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,160. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

